Community Harvest Supper, September 27

Join us at The St. Paul’s Community Harvest Supper, Friday, September 27, 2019, Almonte Civitan Hall, from 4 – 7 pm.

This wonderful complete homemade turkey supper (with homemade pie!) is a fundraiser for St. Paul’s Church and the Lanark County Foodbank. Advanced tickets ($18.00 regular, $ 8.00 under 13)) are available at Baker Bob’s, St. Paul’s Church, and online at www.harvetssupper.ca.

Tickets at the door are $ 19.00 regular and $ 8.00 under 13. “Food Bank tickets” – make a donation of $ 13.50 and one ticket will be given to a food bank patron to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. As well, 50 cents from each regular ticket sold will be donated to the Food Bank.