Coping with loss and grief, talk in Pakenham October 2

In the true sense of community the Pakenham Civitan, St. Andrew’s and Zion United, St. Mark’s Anglican and St. Peter Celestine Catholic churches are partnering to bring you a free speaker series. Come out and hear great speakers talk about things of importance to you and your family.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 the next event in our Community Outreach Speaker Series will be a talk on Loss and Grief presented by Gina Pilon, Advanced Grief Recovery Specialist® and Life Coach.

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham

Time: 7 pm

Admission: Free

No one escapes experiencing loss in their life. We all experience loss at one time or another but haven’t really been taught how to deal with it. Loss happens in many ways and often results in grief. Most people equate loss and the feelings of grief with death only but nothing could be further from the truth. All loss leads to some level of grief and if left unchecked or unprocessed it will accumulate in negative ways. This is when unresolved grief can lead to myriad problems in our lives both emotionally and circumstantially. We will make decisions, choices and create habits that are not necessarily in our best interest. Understanding, talking about and dealing with grief are the best things we can do for ourselves and our families.