Creamy Pasta with Crispy Mushrooms

by Susan Hanna

This excellent dish from Bon Appetit combines fall mushrooms with pasta and a creamy, buttery sauce. Cook the mushrooms in batches so they become crisp; if there are too many in the pan they will steam, not brown. Add shallots and prepare the pasta. Add cream and cooked pasta to the mushrooms and simmer for a few minutes before adding butter, parsley and Parmesan. The recipes also calls for lemon juice and zest, but I prefer this dish without them.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

If using lemon juice, use freshly squeezed juice, not a concentrate. Check the butter to be sure it does not contain colour. Genuine Parmesan is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lb. (454 g) mixed mushrooms (such as maitake, oyster, crimini, and/or shiitake), torn into bite-size pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
  • 1 lb. (454 g) spaghetti or bucatini
  • ½ cup (125 ml) heavy cream
  • ⅓ cup (85 ml) finely chopped parsley
  • Zest and juice of ½ lemon
  • 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • ½ oz. (14 g) Parmesan, finely grated (about ½ cup/125 ml), plus more for serving
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

  1. Heat 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) oil in a large pot over medium-high. Cook half of mushrooms in a single layer, undisturbed, until edges are brown and starting to crisp, about 3 minutes. Give mushrooms a toss and continue to cook, tossing occasionally, until all sides are brown and crisp, about 5 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushrooms to a plate; season with salt. Repeat with remaining 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) oil and mushrooms and more salt.
  2. Reduce heat to medium-low and return all of the mushrooms to the pot. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until shallots are translucent and softened, about 2 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until very al dente, about 2 minutes less than package directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup (250 ml) pasta cooking liquid.
  4. Using tongs, transfer pasta to pot with mushrooms and add cream and reserved pasta cooking liquid. Increase heat to medium, bring to a simmer, and cook, tossing constantly, until pasta is al dente and liquid is slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.
  5. Remove pot from heat. Add lemon zest and juice, parsley, butter, ½ oz. Parmesan, and lots of pepper and toss to combine. Taste and season with more salt if needed.
  6. Divide pasta among bowls and top with more Parmesan.

From Bon Appetit

