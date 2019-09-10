Crystal healing energy and singing bowls, September 13

An Intimate Evening Exploring Crystal Healing Energy with Crystal Singing Bowls

Crystals have been used for thousands of years by shamans and ancient healers to heal their bodies and protect their environments. The group will participate in both Informative and meditative sessions that will help bring balance and healing energies into our own lives and fuel our scientific passion of how the law of attraction can work in your favour.

The 2-hour session will also explore:

earth sciences including the sacred geometry of crystals,

using crystals for your own healing and prosperity as a daily practice,

methods and benefits of using crystals as part of your regular meditation.

During this workshop, each participant will learn how to embrace their own “Life Force Energy” called Prana (deep breathing techniques) to meditate more effectively while Sound Vibrations from the crystal singing bowls are played throughout the space to accelerate the unmasking of each of our Chakras. We will experience a more balanced and connected feeling as a group, while awakening our own creative Kundalini Energies in the process.

Prepare to take flight in your life!

Date: Friday, September 13, 2019

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Location: Hamsa Yoga, 74 Bridge Street, Carleton Place 613-451-3200

Investment: $25