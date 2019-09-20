Doris Ward — obituary

Ward, Doris Christine

Dec. 9, 1922 – Sept. 18, 2019

With sadness we announce the passing of Doris on September 18, 2019, at Orchard View by the Mississippi in Almonte, Ontario.

Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Ward. Loving mother of Randy (Rosemary), Wendy, Sharon (Kevin Grace), Mark (Avis) and Michael (Lana). Grandmother of David (Joanna), Natalie (Terry), the late Ronnie, Conor, Anna, Tyler (Jenna), Kameshia, Taylor, Greg (Jodie), and Jayde. Great-grandmother of Charlotte and Ellie. Doris was predeceased by her brothers, Gilbert Reno and Ollie Reno, and by her companion, Wayne Saunders.

Many thanks to the staff at Orchard View for their thoughtful care of our mother. For those who wish, please consider a memorial donation in her memory to the Wild Bird Care Centre.

In keeping with Doris’s wishes, a private family gathering was held at the Carp Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.