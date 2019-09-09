‘Festival of Small Halls’ arrives in MM September 21

Small Halls kicks off energetic festival of big music in little places in Mississippi Mills

The Ontario Festival of Small Halls is embarking on a musical wanderluster’s dream schedule this month that brings stunningly creative forces in Canadian music to intimate settings close to home from September 12 to 29, 2019.

The Festival is shaking up small stages for its sixth year, offering extraordinary chemistry and charm throughout three weeks of musical bliss in places like Almonte, Tatlock, Pakenham and more.

Musical mavericks, trusty veterans and awe-inspiring newcomers combine for an eclectic schedule that defies notions of what a rural music festival can accomplish. When groundbreaker LeE HARVeY OsMOND and fiddling, feet-flying powerhouse, LEAHY, share the same festival, as well as Justin Rutledge, Union Duke, Madison Violet and roots music giant, Harry Manx meeting past festival favourites like the Devin Cuddy Band, Harrow Fair, Tomato Tomato and the uncompromising energy of Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys – you know it’s a festival like no other.

“This celebration of incredible live music all takes place in cherished buildings with history and heart – making for unforgettable musical adventures, surrounded by community,” said Kelly Symes, General Manager of the Festival. Think stained glass windows, vaulted ceilings, brilliant backstories and even a former barn!

In the Mississippi Mills region, see:

Harry Manx at St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham on Saturday, Sept. 21

The Weather Station at Almonte Old Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 26

Craig Cardiff at the Tatlock Community Hall on Sunday, Sept. 28, and more!

But it doesn’t stop there. This year, the Ontario Festival of Small Halls further expanded its palette-pleasing celebrations of local chefs and their offerings, by putting on six one-of-a-kind country feasts in unique locations throughout Ottawa’s countryside, called The Chef’s Table.

In partnership with Thyme & Again and support from Ottawa Tourism, the Chef’s Table events are curated by renowned Ottawa chefs, using locally-sourced ingredients. To sweeten the pot further, a lively Small Halls concert takes place following the feast featuring musical performances by some of the region’s most celebrated artists! There are four more Chef’s Table events taking place throughout the festival in September, so keep your ear to the ground.

For tickets or more info, please visit www.ontariosmallhalls.com or get in touch by phone at 613.402.1425. Many shows are sold out already, so purchase tickets soon! Stay in touch by connecting with the Festival on Facebook @FestivalofSmallHallsOntario; on Twitter @smallhallsfest, or Instagram @smallhallsfest.