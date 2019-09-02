Fibrefest, a festival of the fibre arts, on next weekend 

Come out on September 7th and 8th for the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum’s 24th Annual Fibrefest.

Now at two locations; the Almonte Community Centre and the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Admission to Fibrefest is $6.00 per day, which gets you access to both sites. Local guilds will demonstrate spinning, knitting, weaving, rug hooking, lacemaking, smocking and quilting. Vendors include spinners, weavers, and fibre artists from across the province, as well as quilt shops and alpaca farms.

This year several hands-on workshops, lectures, storytelling, and a trunk show will be taking place in conjunction with Fibrefest. This is your chance to roll up your sleeves and get felting, weaving or hooking with talented fibre artists and vendors. Workshops run on Thursday through to Sunday (September 5–8) at both the museum and the community centre, and registration fees include free admission to the festival. Advance registration is required and some workshops may need you to bring some of your own supplies, so do check out the website and sign up early to avoid disappointment!

During the two-day festival the North Market of Almonte will offer their artistic tea room services featuring homemade goodies, beverages and sandwiches at very reasonable prices. For the first time this year the Dairy Distillery of Almonte, makers of Vodkow will be working with the North Market to offer samples of their products. At the museum, explore the permanent history exhibit Fabric of a Small Town, which interprets how a piece of wool fibre becomes a piece of finished cloth and includes industrial machines used throughout the process. Also, on display this year is the featured exhibit Those of Us Still Living, works by Jim Arendt. Jim Arendt is an artist who works in denim to create images that explore the lives of working people.

Please visit our website for additional information: http://almontefibrefest.ca/