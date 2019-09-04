Fire Chicken

by Susan Hanna

This recipe for the New York Times is a Korean dish also known as cheese buldak. It sounds a little strange to melt cheese over chicken, but it is delicious and the version made by Internet star Emily Kim (aka Maangchi) has had seven million views on YouTube! I used regular hot pepper flakes and Sriracha instead of the Korean hot pepper flakes and red-pepper paste. The rice cakes are optional.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the red-pepper flakes and red-pepper paste for additives and colour. I used Simply Organic sriracha as a substitute for the gochujang and tamari instead of soy sauce. No-name pizza mozzarella is an additive-free low-moisture cheese. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) gochugaru (Korean red-pepper flakes)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) gochujang (Korean red-pepper paste)

3 tablespoons (45 ml) light brown sugar

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced (about 2 tablespoons/30 ml)

1 (1-inch/2.54-cm) piece ginger, peeled and minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) soy sauce

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) freshly ground black pepper

1 pound (454 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into ¾-inch cubes

2 tablespoons (30 ml) neutral oil, such as canola or peanut

4 ounces (113 g) sliced Korean rice cakes (optional)

6 to 8 ounces (170 to 226 g) low-moisture mozzarella, thinly sliced

2 scallions, sliced, for garnish

Preparation: