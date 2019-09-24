First-ever Almonte Yoga Festival, October 5

The inaugural Almonte Yoga Festival takes place on Saturday, October 5th from 9am – 5pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall.

Flow into Fall in this charming historic setting. Experience movement, music, meditation and a mini-market. Enjoy unique and accessible classes and explore a variety of topics from wellness experts.

Participants will experience 4 styles of yoga classes, lead by sought after teachers from the Ottawa Valley, Ottawa and beyond. They will be guided in a meditation and get to enjoy a full sound bath ceremony. If Mother Nature allows, we will host our meditation outdoors along the shores of the Mississippi. Teachers include Andrea Campbell, Genevieve Munro, Alex Ure, Shannon MacLaggan and Megan Marie Gates will provide her blissful sound bath session. Our festival flows over 2 levels of the historic Old Town Hall.

Workshops on Stress Release + Sleep, Mindfulness + Meditation and Chakras + Crystals are all included in the festival pass. Additional workshops are available by registration including Reiki services and a Mala Making Workshop on site.

We are grateful to our partners who include Equator Coffee, Davids Tea, Saje Wellness, Anyupaya Goods, Cheerfully Made, Dorees Habit, Blush + Black, Grove Wellness, Surya Daya and Hamsa Yoga. Sponsors will be on-site offering their unique goods and services to participants. The program offers free time to explore historic Almonte and its charming shops and cafes.

Yoga, by definition, means ‘to unite’. Join us on October 5th in the charming town of Almonte for a day to reconnect, renew and restore.

Details are available at:

Website: www.almonteyogafestival.com

Tickets: $65 for all classes, meditation, sound bath and free workshops

Follow us @almonteyogafestival on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: almonteyogafestival@gmail.com