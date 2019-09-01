First ‘Open Bread Day’ at community oven a success

On Sunday, August 25th, a group of local bakers and bread lovers gathered at Almonte’s Community Oven to bake (and break) bread together.

They were a baker’s dozen who met with pans of dough ready to try the stone oven. People baked sourdough bread, porridge bread, herb breads, white bread, Anadama bread, multi-grain loaves, rolls and Baker Bob baked baguettes, which we all got a chance to enjoy! It was a wonderful afternoon of sharing and tasting and laughing and getting to know each other.

The Bread Makers of Almonte wish to make their baking sessions a monthly event at the Community Oven. If you are interested in being notified of our next “Open Bread Day”, please email Mary Ann at murrayma237@gmail.com or Lisa at lisac.george@gmail.com, and you will be added to the Bread Makers of Almonte list. You can also join the Facebook Page “Friends of the Almonte Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven.”

We look forward to meeting more intrepid bakers at our next “Open Bread Day”. We’ll post details in the next weeks.