Fundraiser for Green Party candidate Stephen Kotze, October 5

Fundraiser for Green Party of Canada‘s Federal Candidate Stephen Kotze to be a star-studded affair!

Mark your calendars and save the date…Saturday, October 5th, Perth, The Civitan Club, 7 PM for a must-see (and hear!) musical event.

The evening features some of Canada’s best known and critically acclaimed musicians, who just happen to live in the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston riding and support Stephen Kotze as Green Party Candidate!

Performing in this stellar show will be Juno award winner James Keelaghan, multi-Juno Award winner Jenny Whiteley, Juno Nominee Joey Wright, indie folk darlings

Evening Hymns, Tripod – Lanark’s Latest Sensation featuring Terry Tufts, Kathryn Briggs and daughter Beth Tufts, local legend Doug Barr, songstress extraordinair e Christine Graves and some very special, super-secret guests.

Enjoy a silent auction featuring the work of many local artists. There will be a cash bar and yummy refreshments are included with your admission! Plus — you can look forward to hearing some inspiring words from Stephen.

Come out for a great evening and support a great candidate.

Ticket are $40 available through Tickets Please, in person at the Visitor’s Centre in Perth, 11 Gore St. E.

by phone at 613-485-6434 or online at ticketsplease.ca.

“Authorized by Official Agent for Stephen Kotze”