Green Party opens riding campaign office

Just in Time!

The federal election campaign has opened and Monday evening, September 9, Steve Kotze, the Green Party candidate for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, opened the riding office at 3 Wilson Street East, Perth. Ursula Cassidy Brown, a young supporter, helped him cut the big green ribbon on the door, after which about thirty people crowded into the small office, whose walls are covered with articles about Steve, maps of the riding, posters for fund-raising events, and information about the Green Party.

Office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 3:00 to 7:00., Saturday Noon to 5:00. Stop by to learn more about the Green Party, pick up a lawn sign and see which local events Steve will be attending.

Phone: 613-812-3907

Email: stephen.kotze@greenparty.ca