Mississippi Mills Public Library

CALLING ALL TRAVELLERS!

We are looking for travellers interested in sharing their experiences at our Travelogue Series during this 2019/2020 season. The series runs one weekday evening a month during fall and winter.

If you are interested in hosting a Travelogue presentation, either at the Almonte or Pakenham Branches, please contact Berta at babaroa@mississippimills.ca.