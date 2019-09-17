“Incredible Journeys: The New Science of Bird Migration”, September 19

Inaugural talk in the 2019-2020 Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists nature talk series

On Thursday, September 19th, the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists launches its 2019-2020 speaker series, “Over, Under and Through – A Closer Look at Nature”. Our first speaker in the series will be Pamela Stagg.

Pamela’s presentation “Incredible Journeys: The New Science of Bird Migration will focus on how citizen scientists, high tech scientists and researchers are combining their efforts to look into the mysterious and gruelling journeys that migratory birds take. When NASA, the Nature Conservancy and ordinary people, “citizen scientists”, collaborate to study and help conserve birds, the results are extraordinary.

For those who like to “read ahead”, the following link will introduce you to Ebird (https://ebird.org/explore). The largest citizen-science project in the world.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m. for socializing & refreshments, 7:30 for program

Place: Almonte United Church Social Hall, 106 Elgin St., Almonte

Admission is free for MVFN members (check your membership card). There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. No charge for youth 18 and under. We always welcome new members.

Please refrain from wearing scented products such as perfumes/colognes, hair products, cosmetics, and scented lotions while attending this event,

We hope to see you there!