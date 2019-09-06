Info for River Run and Walk participants

Start Times:

*NOTE: It is important to show up at least 30 minutes before your walk/run start time. (Almonte General Hospital) 75 Spring St., Almonte, Ontario

8:30 am: 10km Walkers Timed Event *NEW*

8:45 am: 10 km Timed Event

9:00 am: 5 km Timed Event

9:10 am: 3km Timed Event

9:15 am: 3 km Recreational

10:15 am: AWARDS for all events

Event Kit Pick-up:

Friday, Sept. 6: (Almonte General Hospital) 75 Spring St., Almonte, Ontario, in the Octagon Room in front of the roundabout from 1– 7 p.m.

Event Day Saturday, Sept. 7 (Almonte General Hospital) 75 Spring St., Almonte, Ontario. Pick up at the start area, behind the Hospital from 7- 9 a.m. Look for KIT PICK UP desk.

If you are picking up on event day, please arrive at least 45 minutes before your walk/run starts.

Note: Team kits will be together in a group and should be picked up as a group by one member of the team.

Parking, Directions and Shuttle:

* IMPORTANT: ALL participants MUST park at 430 Ottawa St. in the Pet Value mall parking lot near the vacant stores (east end of lot). Please respect this rule as there is NO parking at the Hospital or on the surrounding streets. Once parked, you can either walk 1 km to the start area (down Ottawa Street, left on Gomme Street, then left on State Street to the back of the Hospital), or take the shuttle that will pick up every 10 minutes from 6:45 -11:30 a.m. at Pet Value parking lot.