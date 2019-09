The Eastern Canada and Caribbean District of Kiwanis International is interested in establishing a Kiwanis Club in the Carleton Place/Almonte area and will be holding an information session on 24 Sept and 7:00 PM at the Carleton Place arena.

The meeting will be about 1 hour and refreshments will be available. Please come to hear about what you can do to assist the youth in your community and school programs for learning and leadership.

Bring a friend.

Kids Need Kiwanis

www.kiwanis.org