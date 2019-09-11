Johnney Terpstra — obituary

TERPSTRA

JOHNNEY

“Dutchie”

Suddenly at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Johnney

of Almonte, at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of the late Muriel (nee Munro). Cherished Dad of Ron (Bridget) and Kathy O’Connell (Pat). Grampa to Jason (Jenn), Jeff (Sarah), Amanda and Breanna. Great-Grampa to Brayden and Owen. Predeceased by his brother Charlie (Denise). Brother-in-law of Wilma Munro and Larence Munro. “Uncle Johnney” to many.

A Graveside Service will be held

on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1pm in

Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton, ON.)

Friends are Invited To Share Memories at the

Almonte Civitan Hall

On Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm.

For those who may choose to honour Johnney with a memorial donation please consider the Almonte Civitan Medical Loan Cupboard.

