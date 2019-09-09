Just in case anything goes weird…

by Brent Eades

Dear readers,

I’m working on a fairly major upgrade to the look-and-feel of the Millstone. I don’t know when it will be done, but in the meantime there’s a slight chance you might see odd stuff show up in the paper now and then, especially if you follow us on Facebook. I hope not, but based on past experience, well … it’s possible.

For example, the last time I tried this I saw odd posts about Bitcoin appear on our Facebook and Twitter pages … long story.

Anyway, I’ll try to avoid weirdness while working on the new version of the paper. Let me know if you see anything peculiar.