“Light up the Labyrinth”, September 13

We need your help to light up the Carleton Place Community Labyrinth

Let’s “Light up the Labyrinth” together – from 6:30 – 9:00 PM on Friday, September 13th, 2019. During this event, the warm glow of more than 500 candlelit luminaries will flicker along the path of Carleton Place’s Community Labyrinth. This year, during the walk, local musician Kerron Lamb will be playing the spiral didgeridoo and guitar.

We will also be wrapping up our 200 Labyrinth Walks for CP 200 commemorative event on this evening. Join us to celebrate our combined achievement!

To make this event more collaborative – organizers are asking participants to gather at 6:30 PM at the labyrinth to prepare and place luminaries for a 7:30 PM candlelit walk. Christine Hume, Chairperson for the Labyrinth Committee, explains: “As a very small committee we need many hands to help us light up this spectacular display on the labyrinth. Join us at 6:30 PM and be part of assembling and placing the luminaries, and help us to light the candles before the walk. The dismantling at the end of the walk is a big job and extra help is very welcome then, as well!”

Our candlelit labyrinth walks have become a popular fall event, as individuals and families come to enjoy an evening labyrinth walk. “Children and those young at heart can be part of this festive labyrinth walk by carrying a lantern, wearing their glow-in-the dark-apparel, glow necklaces, glow sticks, and more. Be creative!” say Connie Prichett, a volunteer labyrinth keeper. Parents of young children should be cautioned that the luminaries are real flame and to please consider clothing and lantern choices carefully.

For those who wish to relax and watch the candlelight, garden benches and a wheelchair-accessible contemplation ring encircle the labyrinth. If you would like to sit for a while and take in the candlelight glow, bring along a lawn chair too.

Thanks to support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Town of Carleton Place and individuals and businesses within our community, this permanent labyrinth exists for people to use at any time. The labyrinth is located at the corner of George and Baines Streets beside the Carleton Place & Beckwith Heritage Museum, 267 Edmund Street in Carleton Place, Ontario.

For more information or if you would like to help prepare the luminaries,

please contact Christine Hume, cel 613 859 2136

Facebook: /CarletonPlaceCommunityLabyrinth

Blog: carletonplacecommunitylabyrinth.blogspot.com