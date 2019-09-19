Local climate action rallies planned, Friday

Greta Thunberg, the young Swede who started what has become an enormous global student movement, has asked everyone, of all ages, to help them in this week of rallies for the climate.

While major rallies are being planned for Canadian cities for Sept. 27, and Greta will attend in Montreal, locally we have developed events for Friday, Sept. 20.

Join us in Perth, Smiths Falls or Almonte. Help these students bring attention to the need for action on this most pressing human issue.

PERTH – 11:30 am – 1 pm. Rally at the Shoppers Drug Mart & Hwy 7.

SMITHS FALLS – 11 am. The walk starts at Duncan J Schoular, goes to Chimo, and then to SFDCI.

ALMONTE – 3:30 The rally forms at the intersection of Paterson and Ottawa streets, which is down the street from R. Tait McKenzie PS and Holy Name of Mary Catholic School.

Contact us at the Facebook group CALL – Citizens Call for Climate Action in Lanark County and Smiths Falls.

For more information on the massive global turnout, see https://globalclimatestrike.net/