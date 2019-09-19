Local history: “The Life and Death of the Duke of Richmond”, September 22

Fall Speaker Series

Join us at the North Lanark Regional Museum on Sunday, September 22nd at 2 PM for the first in our 2019 Fall Speaker Series! Starting off with a bang this year, local historical re-enactor Robin Derrick presents “The Life and Death of the Duke of Richmond.”

Chronicling the life of Charles Lennox, the 4th Duke of Richmond and Governor-General of British North America, Robin will take you on a story through the life of this historical figure, and delve deeper into Canadian history.

Admission is by donation as always, and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com