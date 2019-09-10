Local theatre group for seniors seeks members

We are a local theatre group for seniors (over 55) hoping to attract new members

Are you retired or semi-retired? Did you used to act in community productions, but now find the parts are few and far between?

Well, we have your answer. Come join us on Monday mornings for two hours of fun. You will not be required to memorize anything.

We do improv within a scripted structure. One hour performances are then held sporadically at various sites, including churches and retirement homes. We are a welcoming, fun group who would love to have you join us.

For further information, call me, or better yet pop into the Anglican Church in Almonte (https://www.stpaulsalmonte.ca/) for a taste of what we do Mondays at 10 am.

Call 613-253-1673