Major donations arrive for Riverwalk extension

We’ve heard this good news from the group working on the planned extension of the Riverwalk:

Eric Schulz and Alex Gillis of the Riverwalk Working Group met with possible private donors on Friday, September 6 at the couple’s home in Almonte, and were amazed and extremely happy to receive a cheque for $10,000.

The donation is anonymous and is intended to provide enough extra funding to allow tender action for the workers’ staircase and walk! This is just a wonderful example of community spirit and desire to contribute in such a meaningful way.

We have also received a $5,000 donation from the Elizabeth Kelly Library Foundation!