Mary Roemmele — obituary

ROEMMELE, Mary

(Retired – City of Ottawa)

After a courageous battle, it is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Roemmele (nee Lafleur) at the Ottawa Hospital – General Campus on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with her beloved children by her side. She was 64. Beloved wife of the late Doug Roemmele (March 7, 2008). Cherished “Mom” of Sarah Villeneuve (Jason) and Erik Roemmele (Jennifer Drysdale).

Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Evelyn (nee Flynn) Lafleur as well as her brother, Roy Lafleur (late Ivy). Loved sister of Lynda Pety of Atlanta, Ga; Peter Lafleur (Theresa) of Brockville; Michael Lafleur (Laurie) of Merrickville; Sue McClory (Pat) and Trish Lafleur (Jim Bloom), both of Ottawa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Friday evening, September 27th from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

A Tribute to Mary will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock. In memory, please consider a donation to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre.

