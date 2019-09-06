Meet ‘Into The Planet’ author Jill Heinerth, September 22

Meet author and explorer Jill Heinerth whose book Into The Planet will take you to places where no person has ever gone before. Blending memoir, adventure, and science, Into the Planet is a riveting account of one of the most dangerous yet exhilarating pursuits in the world.

As one of the most celebrated cave divers in the world, Jill Heinerth has seen the planet in a way almost no one has. She tests the limits of human endurance at every tight turn, risking her life with each mission. To not only survive in this world but excel, Jill has had to learn how to master fear as she seeks new challenges.

More people have walked on the moon than have been to some of the places Jill Heinerth has explored right here on earth. She is a veteran of over thirty years of filming, photography and exploration on projects in submerged caves around the world.

Jill is the inaugural Explorer in Residence for the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and lives in Carleton Place. This event will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 1:30 pm at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library at 155 High Street. To reserve a seat or for further information call Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090.

EARLY PRAISE FOR INTO THE PLANET:

“Cave divers are another breed, which I never truly understood; that was until I met Jill Heinerth on a cave diving trip off Santa Cruz Island and had a chance to read her new book “Into the Planet”, which helped to explain it all! A Must Read!” — Dr. Robert D. Ballard – Discoverer of the RMS TITANIC

“Into the Planet is a breathtaking thrill-ride into a deeper world that exists within this one. Few people have witnessed the sublime beauty of labyrinthine underwater caves or the inside of an iceberg—to venture in for even a glimpse is to put your life at risk—but Jill Heinerth knows these realms intimately. Her courage and heart are as evident in her writing as they are in her groundbreaking explorations. You will not be able to put this book down.”

—Susan Casey, author of The Wave: In Pursuit of the Rogues, Freaks, and Giants of the Ocean

“I can guarantee you one thing: Jill Heinerth will not look back on her life with any regrets about a lack of bravery or passion. In this gripping, life-of-gusto story, we plunge into Heinerth’s eccentric world of death-defying caves, and into her inner sanctum forged by the thrill of discovery. I read wide-eyed, page after page.”

—Diana Nyad, long-distance swimmer and author of Find a Way