Mills Community Support is now ‘Carebridge’

New Name. Long History of Connections.

Today, Mills Community Support officially becomes Carebridge Community Support. The announcement was made at a presentation in the Country Street Solarium in Almonte.

“Caring connects us,” explains Carebridge CEO Robert Eves. “We have a vision of local communities across Lanark County where everyone feels welcome, connected, cared for and engaged. Our new name says it all.”

Carebridge fosters caring communities to support seniors, adults with developmental disabilities and those who need affordable housing. Building on a 40-year history, Carebridge is poised to do even more. This announcement signals that change.

Planning has been underway for more than a year, including conversations with the Board, staff, volunteers, community partners and clients. It was an opportunity to look back on four decades of caring, and to look forward and envision what more can be done to support local communities.

“Our landscape is changing and so must we. The needs of our local communities are increasing and it’s important that Carebridge is here to help – and that people in our local communities know that,” adds Carebridge Board Chair Bob McGaraughty. “We are open to and eager for discussion. We welcome and invite all partners to explore what the future could be.”

As part of today’s announcement, it was confirmed that Carebridge’s Country Street complex would be renamed ‘The Stan Mills Centre’, in recognition of his significant contributions. “As we move forward, we want to ensure that we never forget our history. There have been many contributors to our success, and in the case of Stan, we want to ensure they are visible in our identity,” adds Bob McGaraughty.

Today, Carebridge also launches its new website – carebridge.ca. It provides information on services and programs, and shares client, staff and volunteer stories.

Carebridge is one of Lanark County’s largest, most established non-profit agencies in the health care and social services sector and the region’s largest affordable housing provider. It is also one of the largest employers in the county, providing jobs to more than 150 employees. More than 100 volunteers play a vital role in the delivery of our programs and services.