Multi-family garage sale by Pakenham golf course, September 7

On Saturday, September 7, between 8 am and 1 pm, the neighbourhood nestled around the Pakenham Golf Course is hosting a giant garage sale. Families in the neighbourhood on Lion Head, Glen Abbey Court, Troon Court and Muirfield will be participating. If you are hunting for a special deal and a bit of treasure you’re sure to find it here. We have toys for kids, supplies for crafters, kitchen and sporting goods, clothing and much, much more. There’s something for everyone.

What: Giant Neighbourhood Garage Sale

Date and Time: Saturday, September 7, 2019 / 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Pakenham Golf Course Neighbourhood (first right off McWatty after Mr. Beef)

Latitude: 45.322522199999995

Longitude: -76.30560636520386

Contact: Rhonda Tees, rjtees@hotmail.com 613-624-5593