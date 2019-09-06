One person killed in March Road crash Friday

On September 6, 2019, around 9:00 a.m. officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a serious three-vehicle collision at the intersection of March Road and Greystone Drive, near Almonte, Ontario.

Lanark officers were assisted by Lanark County Paramedics, Mississippi Mills fire department and members of the OPP Collision Reconstruction Unit. March Road is closed while the investigation is being conducted.

The female driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other parties involved were transported to hospital by ambulance.

This investigation is still ongoing and no names are being released until family members can be notified.

A woman has been killed in a 3 vehicle crash on March Rd, east of #Almonte. #LanarkOPP and collision investigators still looking into the cause. Road remains closed. #Otttraffic #ottnews pic.twitter.com/tKi9yv0spr — OPP East (@OPP_ER) September 6, 2019

March Road remained closed to traffic at the roundabout as of 1:15 pm Friday afternoon.