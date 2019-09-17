Pakenham Arena gets a makeover

$150,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation grant gives Pakenham Arena a makeover
Last Saturday the Municipality of Mississippi Mills welcomed the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Pakenham Arena renovation project. Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer Louise Heslop was on hand to congratulate the Municipality on the work done after receiving a $150,000 OTF Capital grant in 2018 and hear more about how these renovations will help the facility to remain open and available for sporting and cultural events year-round.
Quotes:
“Continuing on the Stewart Family legacy of community building, this OTF Grant provides the necessary improvements and revitalization to ensure that the Stewart Community Centre continues as a gathering place for the residents of Pakenham and neighbouring communities.”
– Randy Hillier, MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston
“This is a major investment that will enhance the arena in Pakenham. “This funding was instrumental in the successful unveiling of the Dasherboard/Slab replacement project and will benefit residents of Mississippi Mills for years to come.”
– Calvin Murphy, Recreation Manager
Quick facts:
- Installation of new dasher boards, refrigerated floor slab and players’ bench
- Both the dasher boards/glass shielding, and floor slab are original to the Stewart Community Centre built in 1974
- This project will benefit the entire 13,500 population of Mississippi Mills as well as an estimated 1,500+ residents from outside communities
- Mississippi Mills is an outstanding urban/rural community that is recognized for its natural and architectural beauty, high quality of life and respect for its heritage and environment. In its vision of the future, the community will be seen to promote and manage balanced economic growth.
- The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $108 million to 629 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.