Pakenham Arena gets a makeover

$150,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation grant gives Pakenham Arena a makeover

Last Saturday the Municipality of Mississippi Mills welcomed the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Pakenham Arena renovation project. Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer Louise Heslop was on hand to congratulate the Municipality on the work done after receiving a $150,000 OTF Capital grant in 2018 and hear more about how these renovations will help the facility to remain open and available for sporting and cultural events year-round.

Quotes:

“Continuing on the Stewart Family legacy of community building, this OTF Grant provides the necessary improvements and revitalization to ensure that the Stewart Community Centre continues as a gathering place for the residents of Pakenham and neighbouring communities.”

– Randy Hillier, MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

“This is a major investment that will enhance the arena in Pakenham. “This funding was instrumental in the successful unveiling of the Dasherboard/Slab replacement project and will benefit residents of Mississippi Mills for years to come.”

– Calvin Murphy, Recreation Manager

Quick facts: