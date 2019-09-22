Pat Stratford — obituary

Pat Stratford was born in London, England in 1923 to her mother, Margaret.

In 1945 she married her loving husband Ralph Stratford. Together, they saw the world and nurtured their community. Three years ago they moved to Almonte where they embraced the countryside.

She was a mother to Susan (Tone), Sally (Scott), and Joy (Bob) and she could measure her wealth in grandchildren, gardens and dogs.

Pat was a life-long learner taking courses in everything from French to hospice care, from millinery to ancient history.

Family, learning, and community were what mattered to Pat.

To learn more feel free to visit : www.firstmemorialfairview.com/ottawa-obituaries/stratford-pat/

Service Details

Saturday, September 28

1 pm

St. Paul’s Anglican Church

Clyde Street, Almonte

2 pm

Chat about Pat

Orchard View

219 Paterson

Personal Touch – This quote hung in Pat’s laundry room for decades:

“To laugh often and love much; to win the respect of intelligent persons and the affection of children; to earn the approbation of honest citizens and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to give of one’s self; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived – this is to have succeeded.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson