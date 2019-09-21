by Brent Eades

One of the lovelier late-summer experiences in Almonte is strolling through Al Potvin and Shirley Deugo’s sunflower walk on their Carss Street property. This 400-foot corridor has evolved over many years, and when the flowers are at peak bloom it’s a delightful sight.

It’s about a five-minute walk from the corner of Carrs and Union Streets along a grassy trail — watch for signs. Al and Shirley don’t mind if you take some of the flowers home with you, and even leave scissors on a post in case you haven’t brought your own.

Here’s a little video I made there today.

Peak blooms at Al and Shirley’s sunflower walk.