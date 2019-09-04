Places open on Algonquin Park trip this weekend

A camping paddling/hiking opportunity in beautiful Algonquin Park this coming weekend!

Every early September, after the summer madness dies down, the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN) go on a camping paddling/hiking weekend.

This year we are booked into Whitefish Group Campground on Pog Lake, 37 k. inside our beloved Algonquin Park from this Friday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 9.

We have several extra camping spots available this year, so are now able to offer to the public a last-minute opportunity to come on an organized group camping experience with a group of fun folks, who love to be outside at this gentle time of the year – fewer crowds, no mosquitoes or deer flies, and decent weather. You can join a ½ day or full day relaxed paddle, or hike along the many beautiful nature trails, or relax at our campsite, or visit the Visitor’s Centre nearby. Lots of options!

If you’re up for a last-minute Algonquin adventure, please join us! The cost is $75 per person, which includes three nights’ campsite and per person fees and parking, and also firewood for the morning and evening campfire. Some people are not able to come for three nights, so come for two – the price is the same. Canoes and kayaks are available for rent if you need one.

The one caveat is that you have to be an MVFN member, for insurance purposes, to participate. You can join and pay a modest fee on our website Home Page: http://www.mvfn.ca . Click on “Join US!”; fees are: Couple, $35, Individual $25, Senior $20.

For more details, please click on the calendar on the MVFN homepage listed above, or contact Brenda Boyd at bjboyd26@gmail.com or (613) 256-2706.