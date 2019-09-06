Printing firm seeks part-time production assistant

KBR SCREENPRINT & EMBROIDERY of Carleton Place is looking for a Part-Time Production Assistant to complement our current staffing. We are a small but dynamic team. The Production Assistant reports directly to the Owner.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Post-secondary education is helpful

2 to 3 years’ experience in customer service is ideal

Good command of English language

Ability to learn the garment industry and remain current on trends

Energetic team player who works well under pressure

Ability to work with tight deadlines

Demonstrated willingness and desire to learn and do what is needed to “get the job done”

Ability to learn all elements of the project, including timelines, production limitations and conceptual design to meet the customer’s needs.

Understanding of graphics, layout and design is helpful

Some mechanical abilities to troubleshoot equipment issues would be helpful

MAJOR DUTIES:

He/she will be responsible for Customer Service

Heat Press decorating on garments

Embroidery on a variety of items using our 4-head embroidery system

Provide Screen-printing production support by cleaning/prepping screens

Folding of finished garments and order packing

Prepare work orders for jobs as per customer specifications

Assist with raw material order placement and processing/sorting of incoming goods

Other ad-hoc jobs assigned by the owner

The position is part-time but the individual will often work 5 days a week depending on production needs. Beginning salary is minimum wage.

Candidate will be required to be available as per assigned schedule. Shop hours are 9am to 5 pm Monday to Friday (Thursday until 7 pm on a rotational basis), with rare weekend work when the workload requires the extra time. Schedule is dependent on job priority and volume. We expect an increase in hours offered over the Christmas holiday time-frame but this is an on-going need for our shop.

NOTE: This job requires the ability to lift, up to 65 pounds, it also involves standing for long periods and repetitive work.

Contact Kelly Smith by e-mail (kelly@kbrscreenprint.com) or phone 613-257-3332.