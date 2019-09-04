‘Rash Comedy Bash’ at Old Town Hall, September 21

Local comedian Rachelle Elie has had a very busy summer!

She brought her first stand up comedy hour to the Ottawa Fringe Festival and to the prestigious ZooFest /OFF Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Also after doing stand up comedy for the last ten years she headlined for the first time at Canada’s National Stand Up Club Yuk Yuk’s in Ottawa.

This September 20th and 21st she will be hosting two fabulous evenings of comedy with Rock-Star headliner Scott Faulconbridge. Our last Almonte show sold out a week before so get your tickets early!

The Montreal Gazette says Scott is “Among the best comedians on the continent…”

Almonte Old Town Hall Sat Sept 21st at 8:00 pm. CASH BAR opens at 7:00 pm with Fabulous singer Sherri Harding. Comedian Leonard Chann is our opening act! Tickets are $30 here on EVENTBRITE and also at Mill Street Books in Almonte. A portion of our proceeds to Lanark County Interval House & Canadian Association of Stand Up Comedians.

Carleton Place show is at the CP Arena Frid Sept 20that 8:00 pm. CASH BAR opens at 7:00 pm with Fabulous singer Sherri Harding & surprise opening act. Tickets are $30 here on EVENTBRITE or at Apple Cheeks Consignment & Burns Jewellers in CP.