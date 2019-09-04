‘Riot of Remnants’ at The Hub, September 7-8

The Hub’s fabric sale and upcycle opportunity, Sept 7 & 8th

The Hub is having a sale of fabrics of all kinds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-4 pm. It’s time to give that pair of jeans a 2nd life with a fancy patch or maybe start that sewing or quilting project that you have been putting off for a rainy day. We will have fabrics of all kinds, linens, quilting and sewing supplies, wool, lace, buttons, ribbons, craft books and more for all your crafting needs.

Come and be part of The Hub’s sustainable recycling story as we strive to help the needs of the community while doing our part to be environmentally aware by diverting as much material as possible from landfill. Check out how we give on our website: https://thehubalmonte.com/ and to learn more about what we do.