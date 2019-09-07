River Run and Walk pulls in $36,000 for AGH

Women’s Health and Hospital Birthing Centre big winners in Sixth Annual Mississippi Mills River Run and Walk

The sixth annual Mississippi Mills River Run and Walk, presented by Almonte Shopper’s Drug Mart in support of women’s health and the Obstetrics program at the Almonte General Hospital, took place on Saturday, Sept. 7 raising a record $36,000. The event, which featured three different routes: 3km, 5km and 10km, took the close to 300 participants from behind the Hospital and Manor out through the beautiful town of Almonte near the Mississippi River and back.

Local Shoppers Drug Mart owner and pharmacist Rina Houri, the event’s presenting sponsor, feels that like the Hospital and Manor, Shoppers Drug Mart helps ensure quality health care close to home. “Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicated to caring for the health and well-being of our employees, patients and customers, as well as the communities in which they live and work,” said Houri. “We have been involved in this wonderful event for all five years as part of our corporate commitment to promoting and supporting women’s health. We took over the title sponsorship last year, and our staff feel a real sense of pride that we’re supporting such a worthwhile and family fun event.”

“The Hospital recently received some new surgical equipment for gynaecological surgery that was paid for with funds raised during last year’s event,” said Foundation Vice-Chair and Event Committee Chair Julie Munro.

“Last year, we funded new lights for the birthing unit’s operating room from funds raised in 2017, as well as contributing to the new ultrasounds. The hospital is only able to purchase this new or replacement equipment because of community support, like donations to this event. The quality of our local health care is in our hands. Thanks so much to all the partners, participants, volunteers and pledgers for making it another fantastic event.”

Prizes were awarded to the top fundraiser and top fundraising team as well as the top three male and three female finishers in all timed events. Official times for all participants are available at www.runninggoattiming.com

As well as Shoppers Drug Mart Almonte, other sponsors who contributed to the success of the event included: Bean Cars, Almonte Civitan Club, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Thomas Cavanagh Construction, Carp Commons, Art & Helen Levi, Vamos, Priority Patient Transfer, BrokerLink Insurance, CR Gambles Funeral Home, Relax Massage Therapy, Almonte Chiropractic, Joanne Beaton, Sales Representative with Arnett Real Estate & R Hunter Graves from Langevin Morris Smith LLP, Patrice’s Independents Grocer , Coady Car Care, Heritage Fitness, Bushtukah, Almonte Fitness Centre Landstorm Construction, Elegance Spa and Wilderness Tours.

The AGH FVM Foundation is currently raising $4 million through the Put Yourself in the Picture campaign to cover the cost of having replaced all of the diagnostic imaging equipment at the Hospital and to acquire a CT scan. The Hospital counts 100% on funds raised from the community through the Foundation to purchase new and replacement equipment. For more information on ‘putting yourself in the picture’, visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com or call 613-256-2514 ext. 2610.