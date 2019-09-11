by Susan Hanna

This delicious one-pan fish dish from Bon Appetit combines curry butter-topped fish with roasted vegetables. Cook the vegetables for about 35 minutes. Meanwhile, make the curry butter. Place the fish on the vegetables, drizzle with the butter and cook for about 15 minutes or until fish is done. Cook’s note: I omitted the fennel and mint.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure your butter contains only one ingredient: cream, with no colour added. Check your curry powder to ensure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. To make your own curry powder, combine the following ingredients (also ensuring they are additive- and colour-free). For more recipes featuring additive-free ingredients visit Eye For a Recipe.

Curry powder

2 tbsp (30 ml) ground cumin

1 tsp (5 ml) crushed or ground fenugreek seed

1 tsp (5 ml) ground ginger

¼ tsp (1 ml) crushed dried dill

¼ tsp (1 ml) ground mace

¼ tsp (1 ml) ground cardamom

¼ tsp (1 ml) dried mustard

1/8 tsp (0.5 ml) ground turmeric

¼ tsp (1 ml) freshly ground pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Roast fish with curry butter

Ingredients:

1 fennel bulb, sliced

1 large red onion, cut through root end into 8 wedges

1 lb. (454 g) baby Yukon Gold potatoes, halved if large

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

4 Tbsp. (60 ml) unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 ½-inch (3.8-cm) piece ginger, peeled, finely chopped

1 tsp. (5 ml) curry powder

1¼ lb. (567 g) piece cod, hake, haddock, or pollock

Mint (for serving)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425° F (218° C) . Toss fennel, onion, potatoes, and oil in a 3-qt. (3 L) baking dish to coat; season with salt. Roast, tossing once, until vegetables are browned and softened, 35–40 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Mix in garlic, ginger, curry powder, and a pinch of salt. Simmer until color intensifies, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Season fish with salt and lay on top of cooked vegetables. Drizzle fish with curry butter. Reduce oven temperature to 350° F (176° C) and bake fish until flesh easily flakes apart with a fork, 12–15 minutes. Serve vegetables and fish with mint scattered over.

From Bon Appetit