Robert Tait MacKenzie statue to be unveiled at OTH, Saturday

Join us as we unveil a monument to honour Robert Tait MacKenzie

Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:30AM

Outside Almonte Old Town Hall

14 Bridge St. Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

All welcome!

This monument was made possible by the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority, The Mississippi Mills Beautification Committee, Lucy Carleton, Bryn Matthews, Angie Arendt, Chandler Swain, Jordan Smith, Greg Smith, Susan Woodley, Cleland Jardine Engineering, Brent Foster, Lynn Chambers, Blair Paul, Stephen Brathwaite, Joe Princiotta, Gord and Bonnie Pike, John F. Ditunno Jr., M.D., Fern Martin, and the cast and crew of ‘the Dirt on R. Tait MacKenzie’.

INSTALLED BY DICK VEENSTRA & STEPHEN BRATHWAITE, CAST BY DALE DUNNING, SCULPTED BY RUSSELL BARON, 2019.