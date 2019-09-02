Teddy bear picnic and bake sale in Appleton, September 7

Save the date for a Teddy Bear Picnic at the North Lanark Regional Museum! Bring a picnic lunch to our lawn on September 7th from 11 AM to 2 PM, and enjoy a lovely afternoon with your family and their best-stuffed friends!

We’ll have games, crafts, activities, and a delicious bake sale to keep your little ones happy all afternoon. Admission is just $3 per person, so celebrate the end of summer with us at the North Lanark Regional Museum!

Don’t have a blanket? Don’t worry! They’ll be available to rent for $2.

All funds raised will go towards supporting future programs at the Museum!