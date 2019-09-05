TEENS: Join Junior Civitans, have fun, get Community Hours

Almonte Junior Civitan Club
Looking for Community Hours and having fun at the same time? Want to help make your school and community a better place? Almonte Junior Civitans are set to begin another year of service in Mississippi Mills.
We are a group of young people in grades 7-12, sponsored by the Almonte Civitan Club, which run service and fundraising projects from September to June. You will find us:
- helping seniors play Bingo at Fairview Manor and providing prize money
- taking part in Collection Selection – collecting milk bags & making mats for Haiti
- supporting The Mills Group Home Hallowe’en and Spring Dances
- laying a wreathe at the Remembrance Day Service
- running a coat cheque for the Violet Femmes Fundraiser
- taking part in the Hub Angel Tree program and Lions-Civitan Christmas Hampers
- supporting Light Up The Night
- supporting special school projects at ADHS and Notre Dame Catholic High Schools
- helping our Senior Civitan Club with their Christmas Group Home project and other ventures
- taking part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Wi Bowling
- running two major fundraisers – a Spaghetti Supper and Mother’s Day Breakfast
- enjoying a pizza party or two
- making donations to the Civitan International Research Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Almonte General Hospital, Hub Hospice, LAWS, Mississippi Youth Center among others
In our 2018-19 year we donated $3217 to groups in our community.
We meet at the Civitan Hall, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month for about an hour starting at 7:30 pm. We have 3 Almonte Civitan advisors that oversee our work.
Our first meeting is Wednesday, September 11th.
For more information contact info@almontecivitan.com or phone the Hall and leave a message 613-256-6234. Check out the Website: www.almontecivitan.com