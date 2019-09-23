Library needs your input, whether you use it or not

by Monica Blackburn

For those of you who have read Jill McCubbin’s article entitled “A day at the Library” in this publication, or are frequent users of the Library, it will come as no surprise to you that we are a busy hub in this community!

The Almonte Branch offers so much more than books and DVDs. We have study and reading areas, computer and wifi access, a local history collection, movie days, author talks, travelogues, game nights, an art gallery, a coffee machine, a seed library, a tech tutor, storytime and baby time, book clubs and much more.

Now we need your help and input. Whether you are 9 or 90, a frequent library user, or hardly at all, we want to know … what is your vision of the Library of the future?

The Mississippi Mills Public Library Board and staff are undergoing discussions about how best to increase the space and services of the Almonte Branch. We would like your help, opinions and suggestions so that we can steer future renovations to suit our community’s needs and desires. Do we need more computers? More creative spaces? More programming? More meeting rooms?

If you are not a Library user, we want to know what would entice you to wander in.

A short survey can be accessed on our website until Thanksgiving Monday at https://missmillslibrary.com/2019/08/02/almonte-branch-space-needs-survey/ or in paper form at the Almonte Branch. We look forward to receiving your responses! We will publish results in late October.