Try ‘urban poling’ for fitness

Let me introduce you to Urban Poling, one of the fastest-growing forms of fitness in Canada.

When: Saturdays, 9:00 to 10:15, September 28, October 5 and October 12

Where: Gathering place in Almonte, to be announced

Cost: $20

Pole Rental: $5 a session

What is Urban Poling (also known as Nordic Walking)?

Urban poling involves walking with a set of poles specifically designed for this activity. Adding the poles to your walk engages your core muscles in a way that regular walking does not. It is like cross-country skiing without the skis, or the snow, or the cold…. Urban poling allows us to enjoy the same year-round fresh-air experience as running—but without added strain on your joints.

Come join me, a certified Urban Poling Instructor, for an introduction and weekly practice of the technique in a small group. Bring your walking poles. But, if you do not yet own poles, no worries! You can rent the Urban Poles from me for $5 a session, until you get hooked and buy your own ☺.

For more information and to register: contact Denise, denise@denisebeaulne.com or at 613 256 7168. Limited spaces available.