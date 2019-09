New ALMONTE UKULELE Group

Are you looking for a fun, rewarding experience to help get through the winter ahead? We are launching a mixed Ukulele group in Almonte! Men and women are welcome. Players at all levels of experience are welcome. Our goal is to have fun and to learn some music together.

Come to our first get-together at the Orchard View retirement home on Tuesday, Oct 22, at 7:00 PM in the Wellness Room. Please call John Kittle at 613-617-8139 if you have questions or suggestions.