United Way offers courses for non-profit boards

This September and October, United Way East Ontario will hold Governance Capacity Building workshops to support board members of local non-profit organizations and charities.

“Part of our mission is to bring people and resources together to build a strong, healthy and safe community for all,” says Helen McIntosh, Lanark County Advisory Council Chair, United Way East Ontario (UWEO). “Based on feedback from community partners who expressed a need for tools for effective Board membership, we’ve created a series of workshops to help volunteer Board members and staff understand their role in their local non-profit or charity organization.”

“As a volunteer myself, I know that joining a Board is a big decision,” continued McIntosh, “and you want to help your organization be effective and true to its mission. At United Way, we appreciate this opportunity to contribute to the capacity building of the non-profit sector in our communities.”

This series of three workshops will explore a range of issues under three main headings:

Workshop 1 (SEPTEMBER 28/19) – Leading with Intent – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM (lunch incl.) –Thinking about your mission – Provide an overview of Board Roles & Responsibilities – Learning about practical tools and approaches to governance work – Examining how to build and sustain a positive and productive Board team – Connecting with colleagues and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

Workshop 2 (OCTOBER 3/19) – Leading for Impact – 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM – Lead Staff (Executive Directors) and Board Chairs will explore approaches to leading their organizations. It will also provide an opportunity for individuals who are or may be considering taking on Board Chair or ED roles to prepare for those positions.

Workshop 3 (OCTOBER 10/19) – Community Engagement and Community Building for Non-Profit Boards – 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM – Lead Staff (EDs) and Board Chairs will explore approaches to helping their organizations to be more “outward facing” and engaged in community building.

“The community, and funders at all levels expect organizations to show they have their governance process in order,” notes Fraser Scantlebury, Lanark County and Smiths Falls Regional Director, UWEO. “These workshops will provide guidance and ideas on ensuring your non-profit or charity is meeting the standards expected by the community, and offers both current and prospective Board Members and staff a road map to work successfully on achieving their mission.”

The workshops will be facilitated by Mike Coxon, from Third Sector Consulting. Coxon brings more than 30 years of experience in the non-profit and charitable sector, and is a strong believer in encouraging generative governance. As one of the few Board Source Certified Governance Trainers (CGT) in Canada, he understands clearly the issues facing today’s non-profit Boards.”

“There are tough decisions facing Board members and staff in this sector as they negotiate the desires of their constituents and the broader community,” says Coxon. “Understanding how to effectively govern their organization and handle Board/staff interactions, while at the same time providing leadership and community engagement in a quickly changing landscape, is essential for success. My goal is to provide an interactive session that allows folks to gain experience and walk away with the tools they need to succeed.”

This series of workshops is made possible through the generous support of Allan and Partners LLP and Ireton Fendley Professional Corporation – community-minded organizations that help to make a difference. Their sponsorship allows United Way to make these workshops accessible for community non-profits and charities.

To find more information about the sessions, or to register for the workshops, visit https://www.unitedwayeo.ca/events/lanark-county/. All three workshops are available for $100, while attendance at Workshop 1 is $60 and $30 each for workshops 2 & 3.

To register for the workshops, or for any questions, please contact Fraser Scantlebury, United Way East Ontario at fscantlebury@unitedwayeo.ca or call 613-253-9074.