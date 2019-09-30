Want to try black walnuts? Get some free

Editor’s note: I have harvested and eaten black walnuts and they are quite tasty. One point: the husks surrounding the shells contain a dark dye, so maybe wear gloves.

FREE EASTERN BLACK WALNUTS!

We have an incredible surplus this year – far more than the squirrels can keep up with!

They are completely edible, but admittedly difficult to remove from the shell.

You can also use them for squirrel food, or plant a Black Walnut forest! These trees are native to the area, and grow very quickly.

Our trees are located in Appleton. If interested please contact Adrian or Rob.

robert.cretien@gmail.com

613-257-4233