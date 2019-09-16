WANTED TO RENT

in Mississippi Mills including Almonte – 1 bedroom apartment

About me:

I am a man who wants to live and participate in this community. I am retired and could learn how to bake bread in the community oven. I enjoy writing and listening to music. In general i love ART. I do not use a car but I enjoy the bus and a dutch bike

About the money:

I would love to pay around $500-$600 per month.

About you, A very small apartment would be just fine. I am not lazy and you may ask me to help out when needed.

Send me an email with your phone number and we can get together at your convenience

hermans.johann@gmail.com