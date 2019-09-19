Workshop with Lee Valley Tools, September 28

The Mississippi Mills Public Library presents workshop in the meeting room at the Almonte Branch

Saturday, September 28, 2019 – 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Come in and Sharpen your Chisels and Planes

The proper honing and sharpening of your tools is essential to their effective use. Evan Blackburn will guide you through the sharpening of your hand plane blades and chisels. Evan will discuss cap iron adjustment and how to choose angles for optimal performance. This is an information session, sure to help you with your sharpening needs. If you have a plane blade or chisel in need of sharpening, bring it along to work on. All sharpening materials provided.

PLEASE REGISTER at the circulation desk or by calling the Almonte branch at 256-1037