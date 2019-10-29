A Clayton birthday for James Naismith, November 3

Please join us at Clayton Community Centre on 3 November at 2 pm to unveil the refurbished basketball backboard and net and honour the birthdate of Ramsay born James Naismith. A few of our senior members have agreed to demonstrate their dribbling and shooting skills a quick game of 3-on-3 for our entertainment. You are never too young to play! A dance with music by local performers will take place immediately afterwards (no admission fee). At 5 pm a homecooked dinner will be available including a celebratory birthday cake. Dinner costs for those partaking – Adult $13, Children 6-10 $6, Kids under 5 are FREE.

Sounds like fun, but there is a story behind this that deserves to be told:

The old basketball net/backboard on Clayton Community Centre was in pretty bad shape and had become an eyesore. Standing in the parking lot following a recent meeting with Mayor Christa Lowry, I remarked that the basketball net should be taken down until some monies could be found to replace it. Karen Nichols, president of the CCC committee replied that maybe it could be taken down and sanded and repainted and saved from the landfill. I noted that maybe it could be done in time for James Naismith birthday on 6 Nov and we could unveil it on that day and have a birthday cake since after all, he was born and raised in Ramsay. Then Karen pointed out that a dinner and dance were planned for Sun 3 Nov and we could combine it with that event so that more people could attend.

In the next few days, Mayor Lowry took it upon herself to contact the Naismith Mens’ Shed to see if they could refurbish the backboard to which they happily agreed. She also mentioned that there were still monies left in the Mississippi Mills Micro Grant program and with the assistance of Tiffany McLaren and Bonnie Ostrom, funds were received to help pay for repair materials and a cake. And thanks to Carl and Dave for “unmounting” and remounting services.

The moral of the story is that it is wonderfully SWEET when everyone contributes and it all comes together!