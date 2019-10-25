AGH takes part in Patient Safety Week

Conquer Silence – Donate your voice

Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital are proud to take part in Canadian Patient Safety Week 2019, taking place from October 28th to November 1st.

Along with the Canadian Patient Safety Institute (CPSI), we’re spreading the mission to #ConquerSilence. Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital are helping CPSI with its mission of providing extraordinary improvements in patient safety.

This year’s Canadian Patient Safety Week theme is #ConquerSilence, prompting patients and healthcare professionals to battle systemic silence in our collective efforts to reduce patient harm. This enemy exists between patients and providers, between colleagues in healthcare facilities, between administrators in different regions, and between the public and policymakers.

To keep you engaged in this year’s Canadian Patient Safety Week, CPSI is offering interactive and exciting activities for everyone. These include sharing your story about preventable healthcare harm on the new conquersilence.ca website, launching October 21, along with displays in the Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor, Ottawa Valley Family Health Team lobbies as well as at Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital by the cafeteria. Follow and use #ConquerSilence to stay-up-date for the entire campaign.

We look forward to celebrating Canadian Patient Safety Week with all our beloved staff, patients and residents. Together, we can make this year’s event a success!