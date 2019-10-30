Another Naismith birthday party, Almonte, November 6

Residents of Mississippi Mills and Fans of Dr. James Naismith,

It has been an exciting year for basketball with the Toronto Raptor’s NBA win and the announcement that Dr. James Naismith will be named to the Canada Walk of Fame. We’d like another reason to celebrate together as a community, so I will be throwing a birthday party for Dr. James Naismith and you’re all invited!

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 6th at 1:00 pm on Mill Street in downtown Almonte and is open to everyone. Part of Mill Street will be closed and our goal is to fill Centennial Square around the Naismith Statue and take a big community selfie.

We’ll have music and Baker Bob will be making cake plus special basketball cookies for all the students who are attending. This is the first time we’ve ever thrown a birthday party for Dr. Naismith but we hope it becomes an annual event.

Wear your party hat, put on your Naismith clothing or basketball jersey and join me in celebrating Dr. James Naisimit h!

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills